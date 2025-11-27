Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1913
Happy Thanksgiving
We should certainly count our blessings, but we should also make our blessings count." (Neal A. Maxwell)
27th November 2025
27th Nov 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
2113
photos
93
followers
93
following
524% complete
View this month »
1906
1907
1908
1909
1910
1911
1912
1913
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mushrooms
Linda Godwin
Wonderful, I know they are shrooms but almost looks to be rolls.
November 27th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours. Nice quote!
November 27th, 2025
Mags
ace
Happy T-Day to you both!
November 27th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close