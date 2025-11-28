Sign up
Previous
Photo 1914
Roses
"The most authentic thing about us is our capacity to create, to overcome, to endure, to transform, to love and to be greater than our suffering." (Ben Okri) Our roses have endured the cold so far.
28th November 2025
28th Nov 25
3
2
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
2114
photos
93
followers
93
following
524% complete
1907
1908
1909
1910
1911
1912
1913
1914
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
27th November 2025 11:43am
Tags
red
,
flowers
,
roses
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely
November 28th, 2025
Barb
ace
Beautifully photographed!
November 28th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how lovely
November 28th, 2025
