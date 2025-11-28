Previous
Roses by k9photo
Photo 1914

Roses

"The most authentic thing about us is our capacity to create, to overcome, to endure, to transform, to love and to be greater than our suffering." (Ben Okri) Our roses have endured the cold so far.
28th November 2025 28th Nov 25

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
524% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
So lovely
November 28th, 2025  
Barb ace
Beautifully photographed!
November 28th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how lovely
November 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact