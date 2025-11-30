Previous
Leaves and Shadows by k9photo
Leaves and Shadows

"All the beauty of life is made up of light and shadow." (Leo Tolstoy) It's a cold, rainy day today so this is another red maple leaves shot from a couple days ago.
Kate

I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Islandgirl ace
Lovely lighting and red maple 🍁 leaf!
November 30th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very beautiful….
November 30th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful color and shadows.
November 30th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful focus...great color
November 30th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful fv!
November 30th, 2025  
