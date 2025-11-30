Sign up
Previous
Photo 1916
Leaves and Shadows
"All the beauty of life is made up of light and shadow." (Leo Tolstoy) It's a cold, rainy day today so this is another red maple leaves shot from a couple days ago.
30th November 2025
30th Nov 25
5
5
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
2116
photos
93
followers
93
following
524% complete
1909
1910
1911
1912
1913
1914
1915
1916
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
27th November 2025 11:47am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
leaves
,
red maple
Islandgirl
ace
Lovely lighting and red maple 🍁 leaf!
November 30th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful….
November 30th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful color and shadows.
November 30th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful focus...great color
November 30th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful fv!
November 30th, 2025
