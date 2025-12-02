Previous
Gift Tags by k9photo
Photo 1918

Gift Tags

"It's not how much we give but how much love we put into giving." (Mother Teresa) After shopping for everyone on your list it is always fun to wrap up all the gifts and add gift tags with each person’s name.
2nd December 2025 2nd Dec 25

Kate

@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Susan Wakely ace
Fits nicely to the words of mother Theresa.
December 2nd, 2025  
Mags ace
Very cool!
December 2nd, 2025  
