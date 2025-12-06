Previous
Festive by k9photo
Photo 1922

Festive

“Decorate with love, celebrate with joy, and let the spirit of Christmas shine through.” (unknown) Marietta Square was looking quite festive.
6th December 2025 6th Dec 25

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
gloria jones ace
Cheerful!
December 6th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely find and capture
December 6th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
It does look very festive. So lovely.
December 6th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely bow.
December 6th, 2025  
Michelle
Lovely festive bow
December 6th, 2025  
