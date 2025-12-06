Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 1922
Festive
“Decorate with love, celebrate with joy, and let the spirit of Christmas shine through.” (unknown) Marietta Square was looking quite festive.
6th December 2025
6th Dec 25
5
2
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
2122
photos
92
followers
92
following
526% complete
1915
1916
1917
1918
1919
1920
1921
1922
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
3rd December 2025 2:46pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
decorations
,
bow
,
festive
,
dec25words
gloria jones
ace
Cheerful!
December 6th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely find and capture
December 6th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
It does look very festive. So lovely.
December 6th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely bow.
December 6th, 2025
Michelle
Lovely festive bow
December 6th, 2025
