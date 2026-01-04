Sign up
Photo 1924
Homestead Trail Loop
“Only where you have walked on foot have you really been.”(Messner) My goals for this year include hiking, walking, biking, and reading. This is a favorite trail that winds through the woods and along the shores of Lake Allatoona.
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
1
1
Kate
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Corinne C
ace
Awesome 2026 goals!
January 4th, 2026
