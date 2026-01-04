Previous
Homestead Trail Loop by k9photo
Photo 1924

Homestead Trail Loop

“Only where you have walked on foot have you really been.”(Messner) My goals for this year include hiking, walking, biking, and reading. This is a favorite trail that winds through the woods and along the shores of Lake Allatoona.
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Kate

@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Corinne C ace
Awesome 2026 goals!
January 4th, 2026  
