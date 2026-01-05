Previous
Sailor’s Delight by k9photo
Sailor’s Delight

“ When we see a red sky at night, this means that the setting sun is sending its light through a high concentration of dust particles. This usually indicates high pressure and stable air coming in from the west. Basically good weather will follow.” ( https://www.loc.gov/everyday-mysteries/meteorology-climatology/item/is-the-old-adage-red-sky-at-night-sailors-delight-red-sky-in-morning-sailors-warning-true-or-is-it-just-an-old-wives-tale/ ) got in a 2-mile walk in our neighborhood. We met a neighbor with a golden pup. She had a fenced yard so we let her dog Tina and Sugar play a bit.
Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
