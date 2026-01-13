Previous
View of Allatoona Lake by k9photo
Photo 1929

View of Allatoona Lake

"Blue skies
Smiling at me
Nothing but blue skies
Do I see" (Ella Fitzgerald)
We hiked the Iron Hill Trail at Allatoona Lake today. The water level is still at its winter low.
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
January 13th, 2026  
