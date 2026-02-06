Sign up
Photo 1939
Flower 6
"Green is the prime color of the world, and that from which its loveliness arises." (Pedro Calderon de la Barca) I like how the light created shades of green on this single stalk from the flowers.
6th February 2026
6th Feb 26
3
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7CR
Taken
1st February 2026 2:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
flowers
Peter Dulis
ace
pretty
February 6th, 2026
Mags
ace
Lovely!
February 6th, 2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
February 6th, 2026
