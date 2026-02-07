Previous
Flower 7 by k9photo
Photo 1940

Flower 7

"Green flowers symbolize harmony, renewal, and good fortune, representing a unique blend of nature’s vibrancy and calming energy." (AI overview) When I think of harmony and calm the monks on their peace walk come to mind.
7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
531% complete

