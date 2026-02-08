Sign up
Previous
Photo 1941
Flower 8
“Intricate details of nature’s artistry revealed.” (
https://theprettypic.com)
This completes my flower series of all the flowers in the store-bought bouquet.
8th February 2026
8th Feb 26
4
2
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1934
1935
1936
1937
1938
1939
1940
1941
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7CR
Taken
1st February 2026 3:03pm
Tags
flower
,
orange
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful close up.
February 8th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
This is gorgeous...love the petals' details, colors, presentation
February 8th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful! I love the color
February 8th, 2026
KV
ace
Stunning.
February 8th, 2026
