Collisseum or Colosseum by k9photo
Photo 1943

Collisseum or Colosseum

Another structure from The Rock Garden...
I found it interesting that the ground-level arches were numbered so people could find their seats, just like in present day sports stadiums. See https://www.thecolosseum.org/facts/#:~:text=scaliger/Depositphotos,people%20participated%20in%20its%20construction? for facts about the collisseum
10th February 2026 10th Feb 26

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
532% complete

Susan Wakely ace
Great detail.
February 10th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
An amazing miniature.
February 10th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Wonderful detail!
February 10th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
February 10th, 2026  
Sid ace
By ‘eck, there’s some work gone into that…!
February 10th, 2026  
haskar ace
A very labor-intensive model
February 10th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
So intricate...great capture.
February 10th, 2026  
