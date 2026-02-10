Sign up
Previous
Photo 1943
Collisseum or Colosseum
Another structure from The Rock Garden...
I found it interesting that the ground-level arches were numbered so people could find their seats, just like in present day sports stadiums. See
https://www.thecolosseum.org/facts/#:~:text=scaliger/Depositphotos,people%20participated%20in%20its%20construction?
for facts about the collisseum
10th February 2026
10th Feb 26
7
0
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Susan Wakely
ace
Great detail.
February 10th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
An amazing miniature.
February 10th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Wonderful detail!
February 10th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
February 10th, 2026
Sid
ace
By ‘eck, there’s some work gone into that…!
February 10th, 2026
haskar
ace
A very labor-intensive model
February 10th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
So intricate...great capture.
February 10th, 2026
