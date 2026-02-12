Previous
Rock Sculpture Details by k9photo
Photo 1945

Rock Sculpture Details

"The beauty of life is in small details, not in big events." (Jim Jarmusch) These are some of the details of the rock sculptures in The Rock Garden. Picsart was used to create the collage.
12th February 2026 12th Feb 26

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
532% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Very pretty & intricate artwork. The bird is really cute. All beautiful
February 12th, 2026  
Mags ace
Pretty captures and collage!
February 12th, 2026  
KWind ace
Beautiful collage.
February 12th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Lots to look at.
February 12th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
What a great collage!
February 12th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact