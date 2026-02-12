Sign up
Photo 1945
Rock Sculpture Details
"The beauty of life is in small details, not in big events." (Jim Jarmusch) These are some of the details of the rock sculptures in The Rock Garden. Picsart was used to create the collage.
12th February 2026
12th Feb 26
Kate
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Tags
rocks
,
rock-garden
,
calhoun-georgia
Beverley
Very pretty & intricate artwork. The bird is really cute. All beautiful
February 12th, 2026
Mags
Pretty captures and collage!
February 12th, 2026
KWind
Beautiful collage.
February 12th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
Lots to look at.
February 12th, 2026
gloria jones
What a great collage!
February 12th, 2026
