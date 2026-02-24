Previous
Raindrop on Bud by k9photo
Raindrop on Bud

"The privilege of a lifetime is to become who you truly are." (Carl Jung) The last of my bud photos from Smith-Gilbert Gardens. I was attracted to the crinkled sheath and the single raindrop on this particular bud.
Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Beverley ace
Soooo beautiful...
February 24th, 2026  
Chris Cook ace
It’s lovely
February 24th, 2026  
Michelle
Lovely closeup capture
February 24th, 2026  
