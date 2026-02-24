Sign up
Previous
Photo 1957
Raindrop on Bud
"The privilege of a lifetime is to become who you truly are." (Carl Jung) The last of my bud photos from Smith-Gilbert Gardens. I was attracted to the crinkled sheath and the single raindrop on this particular bud.
24th February 2026
24th Feb 26
3
0
Kate
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7CR
Taken
21st February 2026 3:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
daffodil
,
bud
,
raindrop
,
smith-gilbert-gardens
Beverley
ace
Soooo beautiful...
February 24th, 2026
Chris Cook
ace
It’s lovely
February 24th, 2026
Michelle
Lovely closeup capture
February 24th, 2026
