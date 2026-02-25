Sign up
Previous
Photo 1958
Snow Flurry Camellia
"The white flower, pure and serene, / In its delicate petals, a beauty unseen" (Laeeq Orrie) This camellia is one of the few flowers blooming on the grounds of Smith Gilbert Gardens.
25th February 2026
25th Feb 26
5
3
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
2161
photos
88
followers
90
following
1951
1952
1953
1954
1955
1956
1957
1958
Views
4
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7CR
Taken
21st February 2026 3:45pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
white
,
flower
,
macro
,
camellia
,
smith-gilbert-gardens
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful capture fav!
February 25th, 2026
KV
ace
Unusual looking camellia… very pretty.
February 25th, 2026
Peter Dulis
ace
Interesting
February 25th, 2026
Mags
ace
Aww! Pretty details and focus.
February 25th, 2026
Diana
ace
Great focus, are those liitle bugs on the stem?
February 25th, 2026
