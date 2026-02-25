Previous
Snow Flurry Camellia by k9photo
Snow Flurry Camellia

"The white flower, pure and serene, / In its delicate petals, a beauty unseen" (Laeeq Orrie) This camellia is one of the few flowers blooming on the grounds of Smith Gilbert Gardens.
25th February 2026

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
~*~ Jo ~*~
Beautiful capture fav!
February 25th, 2026  
KV
Unusual looking camellia… very pretty.
February 25th, 2026  
Peter Dulis
Interesting
February 25th, 2026  
Mags
Aww! Pretty details and focus.
February 25th, 2026  
Diana
Great focus, are those liitle bugs on the stem?
February 25th, 2026  
