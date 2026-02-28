Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1961
Leftovers
"I prefer winter and fall, when you feel the bone structure of the landscape. Something waits beneath it; the whole story doesn't show." (Andrew Wyeth) In their dormant stage of winter hydrangeas have a different kind of beauty.
28th February 2026
28th Feb 26
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
2164
photos
88
followers
90
following
537% complete
View this month »
1954
1955
1956
1957
1958
1959
1960
1961
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7CR
Taken
21st February 2026 3:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
hydrangea
,
smith-gilbert-gardens
Babs
ace
Looks so beautiful fav
February 28th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
This is beautiful
February 28th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close