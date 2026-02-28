Previous
Leftovers by k9photo
Leftovers

"I prefer winter and fall, when you feel the bone structure of the landscape. Something waits beneath it; the whole story doesn't show." (Andrew Wyeth) In their dormant stage of winter hydrangeas have a different kind of beauty.
28th February 2026 28th Feb 26

Kate

@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Looks so beautiful fav
February 28th, 2026  
This is beautiful
February 28th, 2026  
