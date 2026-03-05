Previous
Green 1 by k9photo
Photo 1966

Green 1

“In nature nothing is perfect and everything is perfect. Trees can be contorted, bent in weird ways, and they’re still beautiful.” (Alice Walker)
5th March 2026 5th Mar 26

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Diana ace
wonderful focus and dof, I love this shade of green.
March 5th, 2026  
