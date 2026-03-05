Sign up
Photo 1966
Green 1
“In nature nothing is perfect and everything is perfect. Trees can be contorted, bent in weird ways, and they’re still beautiful.” (Alice Walker)
5th March 2026
5th Mar 26
Kate
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1st March 2026 3:57pm
Tags
tree
,
green
,
rainbow-2026
,
march26words
Diana
wonderful focus and dof, I love this shade of green.
March 5th, 2026
