Blue 1

"Blue color is everlastingly appointed by the deity to be a source of delight." (John Ruskin) My first attempt at the rolled paper subject. I used a blue photo filter in Photoshop to change the white paper to blue.
Kate

@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
gloria jones ace
Nice one.
March 7th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Brilliant blue thinking
March 7th, 2026  
