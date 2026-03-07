Previous
Purple 1 by k9photo
Photo 1968

Purple 1

"Art is about the messy and marvelous business of coming to your senses—and also, to the senses of the world." (Michael Leunig) This started as a purple hyacinth and then some faffing was added.
7th March 2026 7th Mar 26

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
gloria jones ace
Love this.
March 7th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Pretty purples…
March 7th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
March 7th, 2026  
