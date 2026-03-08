Sign up
Photo 1969
Pink 2
"Blueberries, strawberries and blackberries are true super foods. Naturally sweet and juicy, berries are low in sugar and high in nutrients - they are among the best foods you can eat." (Joel Fuhrman) Berries are a regular part of my diet.
8th March 2026
8th Mar 26
1
0
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
2173
photos
88
followers
90
following
539% complete
1962
1963
1964
1965
1966
1967
1968
1969
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Tags
pink
,
strawberries
,
berries
,
rainbow-2026
,
march26words
Mags
ace
Pretty capture! I could go for some juicy strawberries right now. =)
March 8th, 2026
