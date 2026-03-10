Sign up
Previous
Photo 1971
Orange 2
"I would rather sit on a pumpkin and have it all to myself, than be crowded on a velvet cushion." (Henry David Thoreau) I like to add pumpkin and blueberries to pancakes. Yummy!
10th March 2026
10th Mar 26
1
0
Kate
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1964
1965
1966
1967
1968
1969
1970
1971
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7CR
Taken
9th March 2026 3:01pm
Tags
orange
,
pumpkin
,
rainbow-2026
,
march26words
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a lovely shot for orange.
March 10th, 2026
