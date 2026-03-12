Previous
Green 2 by k9photo
Green 2

"If life gives you limes, make margaritas." (Jimmy Buffett) In the past year I’ve dappled in the making of mocktails and particularly enjoyed a Moscow Mule mocktail made with ginger beer.
Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Babs ace
A Moscow Mule sounds refreshing
March 12th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely setup.
March 12th, 2026  
