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Blue 2 by k9photo
Photo 1974

Blue 2

“Benjamin Moore Bold Blue (2064-10) is a rich, saturated, and deep navy blue paint color with subtle inky indigo undertones, part of their Color Preview collection.” (AI overview)
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
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Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks healthy. Lovely shot.
March 13th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Good one.
March 13th, 2026  
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