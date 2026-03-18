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Previous
Photo 1979
Yellow 3
“When life gives you lemons, squirt someone in the eye.” (Cathy Guiswite) Just kidding.....
18th March 2026
18th Mar 26
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Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
2183
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87
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89
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542% complete
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Photo Details
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10
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2
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1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7CR
Taken
18th March 2026 11:54am
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yellow
,
lemons
,
rainbow-2026
,
march26words
LManning (Laura)
ace
So sparkly! I love it. Your calendar is looking terrific.
March 18th, 2026
KV
ace
Love it!
March 18th, 2026
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