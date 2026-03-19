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Green 3 by k9photo
Photo 1980

Green 3

"Yes, parsley is considered a nutrient-dense leafy green vegetable in terms of nutrition and culinary use, though it is often technically classified as a culinary herb. It is highly versatile, providing essential vitamins A, C, and K, and can be used in large quantities in dishes like salads and sauces rather than just a garnish." (AI overview, also see https://www.sbs.com.au/food/article/parsley-is-not-just-a-garnish-its-a-seriously-underrated-green/y6ttpce88 for more info) This is fresh parsley from our garden. We planted just a small plant last year and it has spread and grown into some nice healthy greens.
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
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Diana ace
Fabulous capture and light.
March 19th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely one for green.
March 19th, 2026  
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