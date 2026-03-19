"Yes, parsley is considered a nutrient-dense leafy green vegetable in terms of nutrition and culinary use, though it is often technically classified as a culinary herb. It is highly versatile, providing essential vitamins A, C, and K, and can be used in large quantities in dishes like salads and sauces rather than just a garnish." (AI overview, also see https://www.sbs.com.au/food/article/parsley-is-not-just-a-garnish-its-a-seriously-underrated-green/y6ttpce88 for more info) This is fresh parsley from our garden. We planted just a small plant last year and it has spread and grown into some nice healthy greens.