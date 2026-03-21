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Purple 3 by k9photo
Photo 1982

Purple 3

"Painting is silent poetry, and poetry is painting that speaks." (Plutarch) I have never been much of a painter except for interior house painting. My parents had gifted us these garden gnomes which needed repainting so I bought these paints for that purpose. The gnomes lasted a few more years but have since started to disintegrate and needed to be thrown out. We had placed them near this tree sprout so the tree is still known by the title gnome tree. It turned out to be a tulip poplar, a host tree for the eastern tiger swallowtail butterfly, and is now about 30 feet tall.
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
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Beverley ace
so beautiful to read... very lovely & joyful.
March 21st, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is lovely for purple.
March 21st, 2026  
Mallory ace
So creative
March 21st, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 21st, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Super presentation
March 21st, 2026  
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