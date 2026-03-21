Purple 3

"Painting is silent poetry, and poetry is painting that speaks." (Plutarch) I have never been much of a painter except for interior house painting. My parents had gifted us these garden gnomes which needed repainting so I bought these paints for that purpose. The gnomes lasted a few more years but have since started to disintegrate and needed to be thrown out. We had placed them near this tree sprout so the tree is still known by the title gnome tree. It turned out to be a tulip poplar, a host tree for the eastern tiger swallowtail butterfly, and is now about 30 feet tall.