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Red 4 by k9photo
Photo 1984

Red 4

"A seed hidden in the heart of an apple is an orchard invisible." (Welsh Proverb)
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
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Photo Details

Beverley ace
a beautiful image to see... deliciousness
March 23rd, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
That's pretty cool!
March 23rd, 2026  
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