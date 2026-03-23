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Previous
Photo 1984
Red 4
"A seed hidden in the heart of an apple is an orchard invisible." (Welsh Proverb)
23rd March 2026
23rd Mar 26
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Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
2188
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Photo Details
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6
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2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7CR
Taken
23rd March 2026 10:53am
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red
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apple
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rainbow-2026
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march26words
Beverley
ace
a beautiful image to see... deliciousness
March 23rd, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
That's pretty cool!
March 23rd, 2026
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