“ The next exhibition, 'Proposte Monocrome, Epoca Blu' (Proposition Monochrome; Blue Epoch) at the Gallery Apollinaire, Milan, (January 1957), featured 11 identical blue canvases, using ultramarine pigment suspended in a synthetic resin 'Rhodopas', described by Klein as "The Medium". Discovered with the help of Edouard Adam, a Parisian paint dealer,[12] the optical effect retained the brilliance of the pigment which, when suspended in linseed oil, tended to become dull. Klein later deposited a Soleau envelope[13] for this recipe to maintain the "authenticity of the pure idea."[14] This colour, reminiscent of the lapis lazuli used to paint the Madonna's robes in medieval paintings, was to become known as International Klein Blue (IKB).” ( from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yves_Klein ) The background was a piece of holographic paper that was mostly blue but converted to blue monochrome using Photoshop. The crystal is part of a wind chime that hangs from the eaves on our front porch and is a blue glass crystal.