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Purple 4 by k9photo
Photo 1989

Purple 4

“Our first guests were unconventional- free spirits and hippies. We seemed to attract oddballs, and we didn't know why. Don't get me wrong. We loved it. But I'll never forget the first summer Bulahdeen and her husband arrived. She said they chose Lost Lake because of the brochure. She said that she took one look at the photo of me and George and thought, 'I'm a misfit like them, so maybe I could be happy there, too.'"
That made Kate laugh. "She was right. Misfits need a place to get away, too. All that trying to fit in is exhausting.” (Sarah Addison Allen, Lost Lake) Because of its odd shape this ball has a crazy bounce which keeps Sugar on her toes as she tries to catch it.
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
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Mags ace
Very cool and I like your narrative. Need I say more? =)
March 28th, 2026  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot and fascinating narrative. Now I just need to know who George is ;-)
March 28th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very nice.
March 28th, 2026  
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