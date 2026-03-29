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Pink 5 by k9photo
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Pink 5

“Artists are just children who refuse to put down their crayons.” (Al Hirschfeld)
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
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Beverley ace
Fabulous quote! Super creative shot!!!!
March 29th, 2026  
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