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Red 5 by k9photo
Photo 1991

Red 5

"Blue is the male principle... Yellow the female principle... Red is matter, brutal and heavy and always the color which must be fought and overcome by the others!" (Franz Marc 1910)
30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
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Mags ace
Very cool!
March 30th, 2026  
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