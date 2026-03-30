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Previous
Photo 1991
Red 5
"Blue is the male principle... Yellow the female principle... Red is matter, brutal and heavy and always the color which must be fought and overcome by the others!" (Franz Marc 1910)
30th March 2026
30th Mar 26
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Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
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365
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ILCE-7CR
Taken
24th March 2026 3:45pm
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red
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heavy
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rainbow-2026
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march26words
Mags
ace
Very cool!
March 30th, 2026
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