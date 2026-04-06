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Previous
Photo 1998
Purple Phlox
“ The key to success is to find a way to stand out–to be the purple cow in a field of monochrome Holsteins.”
(Seth Godin) we are so happy that our phlox is blooming again this year.
6th April 2026
6th Apr 26
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Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
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Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7CR
Taken
30th March 2026 4:13pm
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purple
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monochrome
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phlox
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful...
April 6th, 2026
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