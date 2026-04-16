“ Native azaleas are deciduous, meaning they drop their leaves for the winter. This is different from the evergreen species, most of which came from Japan. Azaleas come in many different flower types but the native species are typically tubular with long stamens protruding out from the flower.” (from https://site.extension.uga.edu/dekalb/2024/03/native-azaleas/ ) During our bike ride on the Silver Comet Trail we stopped to take a couple photos of this native azalea. Look closely and you’ll see it had a visitor clinging to one of its petals.