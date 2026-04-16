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Native Azalea by k9photo
Photo 2008

Native Azalea

“ Native azaleas are deciduous, meaning they drop their leaves for the winter. This is different from the evergreen species, most of which came from Japan. Azaleas come in many different flower types but the native species are typically tubular with long stamens protruding out from the flower.” (from https://site.extension.uga.edu/dekalb/2024/03/native-azaleas/ ) During our bike ride on the Silver Comet Trail we stopped to take a couple photos of this native azalea. Look closely and you’ll see it had a visitor clinging to one of its petals.
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
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mittens (Marilyn) ace
So lovely.
April 16th, 2026  
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