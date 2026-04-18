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Previous
Photo 2010
Parsley
“The name “parsley” comes from a Greek word meaning rock celery. The plant thrives on rocks and walls.” (See
https://blog.aghires.com/powerful-parsley-facts/#:~:text=The%2520name%2520%E2%80%9Cparsley%E2%80%9D%2520comes%2520from,for%2520winners%2520of%2520sporting%2520games.
for 10 interesting facts about parsley) Our parsley plant is very prolific.
18th April 2026
18th Apr 26
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Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
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Photo Details
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3
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Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7CR
Taken
16th April 2026 11:43am
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parsley
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely colour
April 18th, 2026
Beverley
ace
i like parsley a lot... i liked reading the detail... good to learn new things. terrific shot!
April 18th, 2026
carol white
ace
Nicely captured and a lovely bokeh. Fav 😊
April 18th, 2026
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