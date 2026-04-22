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Roses are Red by k9photo
Photo 2014

Roses are Red

We are on a camping trip and do not have much connectivity.
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
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gloria jones ace
Fabulous image
April 22nd, 2026  
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