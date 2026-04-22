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Previous
Photo 2014
Roses are Red
We are on a camping trip and do not have much connectivity.
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
2220
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365
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ILCE-7CR
Taken
18th April 2026 2:54pm
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red
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rose
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monochrome
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous image
April 22nd, 2026
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