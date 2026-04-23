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Happy Chappy Rose by k9photo
Photo 2015

Happy Chappy Rose

23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
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