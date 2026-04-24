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Photo 2016
Little Arrow Resort
This wooden sculpture is on the grounds of Little Arrow resort in Townsend, Tennessee just outside great Smoky Mountains National Park. We spent about 4 days here for a camper rally.
24th April 2026
24th Apr 26
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Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
2225
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553% complete
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