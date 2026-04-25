Horses in Cades Cove

These are some of the horses used for trail rides in Cades Cove at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. We were fortunate to be driving the loop road when quite a few of the horses were out grazing not far from the road. At one spot the horses were up close to the fence. One section was down and the horse were reaching over to nibble the grasses on the road side of the fence. One horse got its feet tangled in the barbed wire but kept twisting and lifting his feet until it was free without injury. The rangers had the fence fixed by the next day.