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Previous
Photo 2019
Camper Reflections
To get the reflections in the back window of our camper I had to stand at an angle so the window looks crooked. We had some great weather during our camper rally.
27th April 2026
27th Apr 26
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Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
2225
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purple
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reflections
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