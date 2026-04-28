Pink Magnolia Bud

“Have you ever looked at the bud of a magnolia flower? It’s a tight little pod that stays closed up for a long time on the end of its branch until one day, out of nowhere, it finally bursts open into this gigantic, gorgeous, fragrant flower that’s ten times bigger than the bud itself. It’s impossible to imagine that such a big beautiful thing could pop out of that tiny little bud. But it does.” (Joanna Gaines, The Magnolia Story) Near the totem/sculpture at Little Arrow Resort I found this one pink magnolia bud.