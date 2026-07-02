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Previous
Photo 2080
Cosmos
We also received a packet of cosmos seeds in the mail and planted those in another raised flowerbed. This is the first of those flowers to bloom.
2nd July 2026
2nd Jul 26
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Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
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365
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ILCE-7CR
Taken
27th June 2026 12:03pm
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flower
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pink
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cosmos
Mags
ace
Just lovely.
July 2nd, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Beautiful
July 2nd, 2026
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