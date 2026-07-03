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Cosmos macro by k9photo
Photo 2081

Cosmos macro

This is another take on the broken stem cosmos flower. I used my macro lens and a white background cloth.
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
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haskar ace
Greay pov and dof.
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