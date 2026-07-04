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Semiquincentennial by k9photo
Photo 2082

Semiquincentennial

Happy 250th to the USA!

I combined a generated fireworks image with a photo of a decorative flag we have hanging off our front porch.
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
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bkb in the city ace
Well done
July 4th, 2026  
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