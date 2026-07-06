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Previous
Photo 2084
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail
“Life is short. If you doubt me, ask a butterfly. Their average life span is a mere five to fourteen days.” (Ellen DeGeneres, The Funny Thing Is...) Our Carolina phlox finally attracted a swallowtail!
6th July 2026
6th Jul 26
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Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
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Photo Details
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4
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2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7CR
Taken
5th July 2026 4:29pm
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butterfly
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swallowtail
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carolina-phlox
Diana
ace
Stunning close up of this beauty.
July 6th, 2026
Beverley
ace
such a beautiful butterfly...
July 6th, 2026
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