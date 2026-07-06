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Eastern Tiger Swallowtail by k9photo
Photo 2084

Eastern Tiger Swallowtail

“Life is short. If you doubt me, ask a butterfly. Their average life span is a mere five to fourteen days.” (Ellen DeGeneres, The Funny Thing Is...) Our Carolina phlox finally attracted a swallowtail!
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
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Diana ace
Stunning close up of this beauty.
July 6th, 2026  
Beverley ace
such a beautiful butterfly...
July 6th, 2026  
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