Previous
Vibrant black-eyed suzy in impasto style by k9photo
Photo 2085

Vibrant black-eyed suzy in impasto style

"Life is a painting, and you are the artist. You have on your palette all the colors in the spectrum." (Paul J. Meyer) Trying out a new editing style on a photo of a black-eyed suzy in our garden. I liked the vibrant colors of the impasto style.
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
571% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
July 7th, 2026  
Michelle
Beautiful image
July 7th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Superb …
July 7th, 2026  
*lynn ace
What a great edit! wonderful composition for it ~ fav
July 7th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact