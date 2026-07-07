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Previous
Photo 2085
Vibrant black-eyed suzy in impasto style
"Life is a painting, and you are the artist. You have on your palette all the colors in the spectrum." (Paul J. Meyer) Trying out a new editing style on a photo of a black-eyed suzy in our garden. I liked the vibrant colors of the impasto style.
7th July 2026
7th Jul 26
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Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
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black-eyed-suzy
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
July 7th, 2026
Michelle
Beautiful image
July 7th, 2026
Beverley
ace
Superb …
July 7th, 2026
*lynn
ace
What a great edit! wonderful composition for it ~ fav
July 7th, 2026
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