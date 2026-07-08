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Photo 2086
Flower Power
"Nature always has its way of showing its power and might. Majestic, full of life, and passionate; yet graceful, calm, and not forceful." (Felisa Tan) This is an edit of an orange zinnia that grew from the free seeds we received.
8th July 2026
8th Jul 26
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Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
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zinnia
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very cool. Looks great.
July 8th, 2026
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