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Photo 2087
Energized Sugar
“The radiance of a thousand suns is in you.” (Rumi) Sugar laying amidst the liriope just radiates peace and love. I like how this edit shows Sugar’s wonderful aura.
9th July 2026
9th Jul 26
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Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
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