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Energized Sugar by k9photo
Photo 2087

Energized Sugar

“The radiance of a thousand suns is in you.” (Rumi) Sugar laying amidst the liriope just radiates peace and love. I like how this edit shows Sugar’s wonderful aura.
9th July 2026 9th Jul 26

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
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