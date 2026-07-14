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Watercolor Roaming Roses by k9photo
Photo 2092

Watercolor Roaming Roses

"Color is the keyboard, the eyes are the harmonies, the soul is the piano with many strings." (Wassily Kandinsky) This watercolor version of our roses has so much to catch the eye.
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Kate this is stunningly beautiful
July 14th, 2026  
Diana ace
I love this beautiful watercolour!
July 14th, 2026  
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