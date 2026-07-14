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Previous
Photo 2092
Watercolor Roaming Roses
"Color is the keyboard, the eyes are the harmonies, the soul is the piano with many strings." (Wassily Kandinsky) This watercolor version of our roses has so much to catch the eye.
14th July 2026
14th Jul 26
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Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
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roses
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Christine Sztukowski
ace
Kate this is stunningly beautiful
July 14th, 2026
Diana
ace
I love this beautiful watercolour!
July 14th, 2026
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