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Watercolor Cup Flowers by k9photo
Photo 2093

Watercolor Cup Flowers

"Water is unpredictable—an active partner in the painting—you have to let it behave as it will." (Laura Dillard) Our cup flowers are already blooming. I like the effect of the watercolor on the background.
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
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Diana ace
It's beautiful!
July 15th, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful fv!
July 15th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely edit
July 15th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
So pretty.
July 15th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I like the effects too, very beautiful piece of art
July 15th, 2026  
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