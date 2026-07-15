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Previous
Photo 2093
Watercolor Cup Flowers
"Water is unpredictable—an active partner in the painting—you have to let it behave as it will." (Laura Dillard) Our cup flowers are already blooming. I like the effect of the watercolor on the background.
15th July 2026
15th Jul 26
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Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
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yellow
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flower
,
watercolor
,
cup-flower
Diana
ace
It's beautiful!
July 15th, 2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful fv!
July 15th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely edit
July 15th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
So pretty.
July 15th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I like the effects too, very beautiful piece of art
July 15th, 2026
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