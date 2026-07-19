Previous
Skipper on Coreopsis by k9photo
Photo 2097

Skipper on Coreopsis

“I would like to paint as the bird sings.” (Claude Monet) These watercolor edits are the closest I could come to a watercolor painting. I have enjoyed learning to create these edits during this watercolor week.
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
574% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
most lovely
July 19th, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
July 19th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact