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Previous
Photo 2097
Skipper on Coreopsis
“I would like to paint as the bird sings.” (Claude Monet) These watercolor edits are the closest I could come to a watercolor painting. I have enjoyed learning to create these edits during this watercolor week.
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
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yellow
,
flower
,
butterfly
,
coreopsis
,
skipper
,
whirled-coreopsis
Christine Sztukowski
ace
most lovely
July 19th, 2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
July 19th, 2026
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